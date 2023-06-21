JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

