Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.85 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $139,082.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,113.66 or 1.00137938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00947916 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $137,344.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.