JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
