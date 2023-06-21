JTC (LON:JTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JTC from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 760 ($9.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.00) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.26) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

JTC traded down GBX 3.58 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 722.92 ($9.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 747.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 735.42. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 563 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 860 ($11.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,012.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

