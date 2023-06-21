Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.81). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.49) per share.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRTX. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $237.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.22 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $12,082,860 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,869,000 after purchasing an additional 551,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,289,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,198,000 after buying an additional 398,898 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.