Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $461.34 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $461.34 million and $15.77 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,228,140,586 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,217,665,770.66346. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02265331 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $13,640,835.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.