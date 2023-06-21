Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $117.59 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $562.52 million and $117.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 584,195,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,188,326 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

