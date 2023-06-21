Kenneth Hirschman Sells 1,338 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $14,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Hirschman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80.

Udemy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 486,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Udemy by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 174,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. True Signal LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Udemy by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Udemy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.