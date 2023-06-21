Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.21. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 377,032 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

