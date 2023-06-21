La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Down to $27.46

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $25.55. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 221,280 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Quarry LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

