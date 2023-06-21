LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Price Performance
LadRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.
About LadRx

