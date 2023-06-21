LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Trading Down 17.8%

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) fell 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.45. 8,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 17.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

