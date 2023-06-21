Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.32

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.32 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 457472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on LEGN. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.
Legend Biotech Stock Up 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
