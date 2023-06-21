Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

NYSE LEJU opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

About Leju

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.