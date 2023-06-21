Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
NYSE LEJU opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
About Leju
