Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) dropped 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 36 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 11.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

