LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $244.08. 872,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

