LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.56. The stock had a trading volume of 356,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,047. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

