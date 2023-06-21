LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 2,714 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 286,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. 743,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,242. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

