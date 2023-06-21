Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Hamish Mclennan Sells 25,500 Shares

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.2 %
LNW traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 737,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,863. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
