Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Hamish Mclennan Sells 25,500 Shares

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.2 %

LNW traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 737,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,863. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.