Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Decreased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $368.68 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.82. The company has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

