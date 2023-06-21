Lionel Bonnot Sells 772 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74.

On Monday, April 17th, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $323,160.00.

SITM stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SiTime by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

