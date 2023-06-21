LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.69 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.