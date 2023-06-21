LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.69 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

