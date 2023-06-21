Litecoin Cash Trading Up 20.7% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.41 million and $760.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,667,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,612,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00238904 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $837.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
