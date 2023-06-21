Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 68.88 ($0.88).

LLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 44.23 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.70). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

