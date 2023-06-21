Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE LOW opened at $215.45 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

