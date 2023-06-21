Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $61.37

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.37, but opened at $59.80. Lumentum shares last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 656,495 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Recommended Stories

