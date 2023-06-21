Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 648,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,099,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168,119 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,991,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.