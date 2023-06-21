Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

