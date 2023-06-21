Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.78 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $60,043.76 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,838.07 or 0.99890968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000569 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $85,230.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.