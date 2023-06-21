Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $32.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

