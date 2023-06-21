Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

