Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.34. 372,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.