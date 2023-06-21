Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £63.63 million, a PE ratio of 3,260.00 and a beta of 0.08. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12-month low of GBX 31.60 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.66.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

