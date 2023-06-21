MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,292 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

