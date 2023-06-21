MBL Wealth LLC Takes $318,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

