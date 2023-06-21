McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,366,000 after purchasing an additional 299,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

