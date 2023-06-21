McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

Shares of McCoy Global stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

