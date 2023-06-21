McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
Shares of McCoy Global stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.
McCoy Global Company Profile
