McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA remained flat at $46.13 on Wednesday. 3,246,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192,443. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

