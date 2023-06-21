McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 63,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,418. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

