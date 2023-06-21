Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Joint worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Joint by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

Insider Activity at Joint

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,487 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $214,660.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,620,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,119,561. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Joint Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

JYNT traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 22,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,913. The stock has a market cap of $191.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Joint Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.