Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for 2.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $502,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,939,581 shares of company stock worth $29,040,698. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.2 %

ATEC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 259,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,029. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.