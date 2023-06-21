Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $199,674.21

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006921 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $35.84 million and $199,674.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,637,518 coins and its circulating supply is 17,178,494 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

