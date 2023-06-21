Metis Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,913.25 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Metis has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $5,913.25 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001197 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Metis Token Profile
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
