Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,333 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.08% of Allegion worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Allegion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.