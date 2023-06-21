Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Mitie Group

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.