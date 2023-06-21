Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $195.36. 147,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

