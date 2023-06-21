Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 8.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.65 on Wednesday, hitting $430.35. 155,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.