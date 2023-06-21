Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.19.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

