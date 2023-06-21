Molson Coors Beverage’s (TAP) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

NYSE:TAP opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

