Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. 1,043,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

